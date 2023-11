LONDON. KAZINFORM The confirmed death toll from both attacks now stands at 34.

Maggie de Block, the Belgian health minister, said 14 people died and 81 were injured in the airport explosions.

The Belgian metro authority, STIB-MIVB, and emergency services said 20 people were killed in the Maelbeek metro blast. STIB-MIVB said a further 55 people were injured, including 10 critical.

Source: The Guardian