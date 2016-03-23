Belgian Prime Minister cancels visit to china after Brussels terror attacks

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has cancelled his visit to China following the terrorist attacks in Brussels, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Michel was planning to pay an official visit to China on March 25, and to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference the day before.

"We regret to inform that Belgian Prime Minister's visit to China was canceled," a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry's press center told RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, a series of blasts hit the Brussels Airport and a central metro station located near the EU institutions' offices. The deadly attacks killed at least 34 people and injured about 230 others. The Islamic State militant group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com