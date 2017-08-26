Belgian troops kill machete-wielding attacker

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Soldiers on patrol in this capital fatally shot a man who attacked them with a machete Friday in an incident Belgian authorities are treating as terrorism, EFE reports.

Two soldiers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault, which took place shortly before 8:30 pm on Boulevard Emile Jacqmain in Brussels.

Witnesses said the man shouted "Allahu Akbar" (Arabic for "God is great") as he accosted the army patrol.

Troops fired several shots and the assailant died later of his wounds, police said.

Security forces established an expansive perimeter around the scene of the attack and officials sought to reassure the public that the situation was under control.

"All our support to the military. Our security services remain alert. We are following the situations closely," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter.

The investigation is led by the federal prosecutor's office, which has jurisdiction over all terrorism cases.