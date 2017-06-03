  • kz
    Belgium arrests suspect in connection with Paris attacks

    11:01, 03 June 2017
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Belgian authorities on Friday arrested a man in connection with the November 2015 terror attack in Paris, prosecutors said, according to local RTBF news agency.

    The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Brussels-born Yassine A. He was arrested on suspicion of "participation in terror activities as leader of a [terror] group."

    Prosecutors haven't provided any additional information on Yassine's relation to the attacks which killed 130 people and wounded many others.

    The man was questioned at a court in Brussels on Friday morning. His arrest warrant will last at least one month.

     

