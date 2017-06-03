Belgium arrests suspect in connection with Paris attacks

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Belgian authorities on Friday arrested a man in connection with the November 2015 terror attack in Paris, prosecutors said, according to local RTBF news agency.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Brussels-born Yassine A. He was arrested on suspicion of "participation in terror activities as leader of a [terror] group."

Prosecutors haven't provided any additional information on Yassine's relation to the attacks which killed 130 people and wounded many others.

The man was questioned at a court in Brussels on Friday morning. His arrest warrant will last at least one month.