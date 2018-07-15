Belgium clinches bronze at 2018 FIFA World Cup after defeating England 2-0

ST PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The national team of Belgium defeated England 2-0 in a match for the third place of the FIFA World Cup in the Russian second-largest city of St. Petersburg on Saturday, TASS reports.

Thomas Meunie scored the first goal in the 4th minute and Eden Hazard planted the ball in the net in the 82nd minute.

Belgium secured their best ever finish at a soccer World Cup. Belgium has never made it through to the final, but in 1986 the team finished fourth losing to France 2-4 in overtime at the FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

The final match of the championship for the much-coveted World Cup Trophy brings together the teams from France and Croatia and will be played on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow starting at 6:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

Russia is staging its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The national football team of hosts Russia managed to make it to the quarterfinals stage of this world championship, where Croatia edged them out in a 4-2 penalty shootout on July 7 at the Fisht Arena in Sochi.