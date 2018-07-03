Belgium defeats Japan to reach FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On the 19th day of the World Cup another pair of teams that made it to quarterfinals became known, TASS reports.

Brazil and Belgium won matches as expected.

In the first match of the day Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in Samara. The goals were scored by Neymar (51th minute) and Roberto Firmino (88). It is the seventh time in a row Brazil reaches FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.



In the second match Belgium defeated Japan 3-2. Jan Vertonghen (69), Marouane Fellaini-Bakkioui (74) and Nacer Chadli (90+4) scored the goals.



So, three quarterfinal pairs are known already. On July 6, Belgium and Brazil will play in Kazan, and Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod. On July 7, Russia and Croatia will meet in Sochi. The last pair will play in Samara on July 7 and will be determined on Tuesday - Sweden and Switzerland will play in St. Petersburg (the match starts at 17:00 Moscow time), and the UK and Colombia will play at Moscow's Spartak Stadium (21:00 Moscow time).