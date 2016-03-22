  • kz
    Belgium raised security alert to highest level

    16:03, 22 March 2016
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM As reported earlier, several explosions struck today Brussels, the capital of Belgium, following which the country's authorities decided to raise security alert to the highest (fourth) level, Kazinform correspondent reports from Brussels citing RTBF.

    Educational facilities, shopping malls, theatres and cinemas are closed, and all mass gatherings and events are cancelled due to introduction of the 4th level security regime. Besides, the city’s transport authority has closed all public transport services.

