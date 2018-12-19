  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Belgium's PM set to step down after migration row

    07:54, 19 December 2018
    Photo: None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Belgium's prime minister announced Tuesday that he is set to resign after a Flemish party quit the ruling coalition over an migration pact row, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Speaking at parliament, Charles Michel said: "I have decided to resign. I will immediately go to see the king.

    King Philippe has the authority to hold, accept, or immediately refuse Michel's resignation.

    Earlier this month, Michel was left leading a minority government after a party quit over Belgium signing onto a UN migration pact.

    On Twitter, the Belgian Royal Palace later announced that Philippe has decided to put Michel's resignation on hold.

     

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!