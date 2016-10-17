Belgium to be represented at EXPO 2017 by a number of companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Executive President of CMI Energy Pierre Melin and commissioner of CMI Group section at the exhibition Andrey Kashechkin at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Monday.

"During the meeting Mr. Melin handed over the official letter to Rapil Zhoshybayev confirming participation of the Belgian company in the EXPO event and introduced Andrey Kashechkin as the commissioner of CMI Group section. Belgium will be represented by CMI Group and a number of large Belgian companies in the sphere of green technologies at the exhibition," Kazinform has learnt from the Secretariat of the Commissioner of the EXPO 2017.



In conclusion, Mr. Zhoshybayev noted that EXPO 2017 will be a good platform for the development of commercial and economic relations between the two countries, cooperation in the sphere of alternative energy and will contribute greatly to the success of the exhibition.