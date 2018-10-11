Belgrade to host Days of Astana in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 10, Akim (mayor) of Astana city Bakhyt Sultanov met with his colleagues from Serbia - Mayor of Belgrade Zoran Radojičić and Mayor of Novi Sad Miloš Vučević, municipal akimat informs on its website.

The sides discussed the modern tendencies of urban development, the tools of creation of ‘smart cities' and implementation of ‘green technologies'.

The Serbian delegation expressed interest in implementation of smart technologies in the capital of Kazakhstan, development of public space and urban greening.

The parties also discussed the attraction of investments in city projects.

Bakhyt Sultanov and Zoran Radojičić agreed on organization of the Days of Astana in Belgrade in 2019. It was agreed that both cities possess huge potential allowing them to consistently expand and strengthen the bilateral ties. As a result, the sides signed a joint communique on deepening the cooperation.

Sultanov and Radojičić also came to an agreement to develop trade-economic, humanitarian and scientific-educational cooperation as well as to exchange experience in trade, investments, innovations, tourism, culture, education, healthcare, and sport. The sides expressed an intention to promote the implementation of joint projects.

Astana and Belgrade agreed to establish a joint working group to coordinate the interaction between the executive authorities of the cities.

The meeting took place as part of the official visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Astana.