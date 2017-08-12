Bellesbumprom's exports to Kazakhstan up 32.2% in H1 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The enterprises of the Belarusian timber, woodworking, pulp and paper industry concern Bellesbumprom exported $10.4 million worth of goods to Kazakhstan in January-June 2017, up 32.2% from the same period a year prior, BelTA learned from the press service of Bellesbumprom.

The press service pointed out that Belarusian furniture is in demand in Kazakhstan. Furniture accounts for over 65% of the exports of Bellesbumprom's companies to Kazakhstan ($6.8 million). Other popular items include chipboards, plywood, timber, doors, windows, paper, cardboard, wallpaper, and matches.



Belarusian furniture will be on display at the exhibition Made in Belarus. Astana during the Belarus-Kazakhstan Business Forum on 13-15 August. The event will be timed to the Day of Belarus at the Astana Expo 2017 on 13 August. Bellesbumprom-affiliated Molodechnomebel is expected to showcase a wide range of furniture from natural wood. The company views Kazakhstan as a market of strategic importance. In 2017, Molodechnomebel's exports to the country rose considerably. In H1 2017, the company exported almost $1 million worth of products, as against $1.3 million in 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .