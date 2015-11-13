Belly fat deadly even at normal weight: study

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Belly fat can be a very serious problem even for people who aren't overweight, researchers warned.

The study, which is published in the latest edition of Annals of Internal Medicine, suggested that excess weight around the waist boosts the risk of premature death, Xinhua reports. Abdominal fat -- an apple-shaped figure -- has long been considered more worrisome than fat that settles on the hips and below, the so-called pear shape. After looking at data from over 15,000 people, the researchers estimated that men with pot bellies have twice the mortality risk of people who are just overweight or obese. Women with a similar fat distribution had 1.5 times the risk for death. Fat that builds around the abdominal organs is particularly linked to diabetes, heart disease and other metabolic abnormalities than fat that lies under the skin.