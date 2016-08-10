Belorusneft to carry out seismic prospecting in Russia, Ukraine

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian industrial group Belorusneft will carry out seismic prospecting at hydrocarbon deposits in Russia and Ukraine, the company's press service told BelTA.

In line with the contract signed with RN-Stavropolneftegaz, which is a daughter enterprise of NK Rosneft, Belarusian specialists will carry out 3D seismic prospecting in an area as large as 185km2 in Stavropol Territory by the end of the year. The project is supposed to produce high-quality seismic data for detailed studies of subsurface resources.

Surveying operations will be performed. Wells for explosive operations will be drilled. Seismic shocks will be recorded. Belorusneft will provide guidelines for processing the surveyed area, will control quality and will check the preliminary processing of acquired data.



Since most of the deposits in the region are considerably depleted, keeping the available mineral base unchanged and applying modern technologies to improve oil recovery are high priorities. The Belarusian company will help Russian colleagues accomplish the goal.



After exchanging visits of delegations an agreement on cooperation with Ukrnafta was reached. The Ukrainian side is interested in technologies relating to seismic prospecting, well repair operations, and the acquisition of science-intensive engineering services from Belorusneft's institute BelNIPIneft. Ukrnafta has commercial assets in the Dnepr-Donetsk basin and the Carpathian basin in the country's east and west.



Ukrnafta accounts for 70% of oil and gas condensate and 12% of natural gas extracted in Ukraine. The company is a major supplier of liquefied gas and light distillates on the Ukrainian market.



The Belarusian industrial group Belorusneft was founded in 1966. The company specializes in the surveying, prospecting and development of oil fields, well drilling, oil and associated petroleum gas extraction in Belarus and a number of other countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Ecuador.