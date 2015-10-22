BELTA and Kazinform can become partners of «Sozvuchie» portal - Belarusian Information Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 10th CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals began its work in Astana today. A Kazinform correspondent talked to one of the speakers of the forum, Minister of Information of Belarus Liliya Ananich. The conversation was mostly focused on the implemented within the CIS projects and on the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus in the information sphere.

According to her, the forum helped to create several good projects. One of the important spheres of cooperation developed with the assistance of the forum is the information field.

"We see that our project - the Belarusian international media forum, which is held for the tenth time this year, is widely recognized and attracts a lot of specialists form the CIS member states and other world countries. But we want to have more frequent meetings than once a year at the forum. We need more information platforms," the Minister told.

As L. Ananich told the Belarusian delegation arrived at the 10 th forum with the proposal to join the efforts of the CIS to support the Internet portal "Sozvuchie" launched in Belarus (the virtual platform that unites the literature of the CIS member states).

"Moreover, the Internet portal has the information about the literature of Kazakhstan, and other countries. The portal is really working and developing. We would like this portal to be the uniting platform for all CIS member states," she said.

She also stressed that the Internet portal is a platform that does not require any additional financial inflows, but can be a good platform for cooperation given the interest of the participating in the project sides.