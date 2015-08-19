BELTA Director General: Kazinform is a powerful modern mediastructure

Director General of the Belarus Telegraph Agency (BELTA) Dmitry Zhuk sent a letter of congratulation to Kazinform International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

"Having passed a long life school together with the country, Kazinform News Agency turned into a powerful modern media-structure. Rich experience, high professionalism, application of the newest methods of work allow your staff to be one of the main heralds of Kazakhstan's life and actively develop international collaboration", the letter reads.

Dmitry Zhuk wished Kazinform staff bright and interesting projects, health, happiness and good luck in all its endeavours.