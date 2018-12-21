BelTA turns 100

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA will mark the 100th anniversary on 23 December. Every day the Belarusian news service records the country's history.



Early in the year the agency released a unique photo album "The Moments of the Century" which was officially presented during the Mass Media in Belarus expo.



Among the big events of the year for the agency was the appointment of new director general. On 5 April the Belarusian president appointed Irina Akulovich director general of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency. She became the first woman in Belarus to lead the country's largest state-owned? media outlet, and, by the way, the first female director of BelTA. Dmitry Zhuk, who was in charge of BelTA since May 2003, was appointed Chief Editor of the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper in February, BelTA reports.



For BelTA's big date, the Communications and Informatization Ministry in cooperation with BelTA published the postage stamp sheet "100 Years of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA" featuring the logos for BelTA's 100th anniversary. "BelTA chronicles the past and the present but also looks into the future," said Deputy Information Minister Pavel Lyogky (currently First Deputy Information Minister during the first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony in April. "Life does not stand still. New technologies emerge, new people come in. But we have our feet firm on the ground as the agency keeps confident pace with the most modern trends," he said.



For full version visit