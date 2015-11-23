  • kz
    Benfica&#39;s captain to miss Astana match

    12:08, 23 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of Portugese Benfica Luisão will miss the match of the fifth tour of the group stage of the Champions League against Astana on November 25, Vesti.kz informs referring to Championat.com.

    He underwent a surgery after he broke his left arm in a match against Portugese Sporting, where Benfica lost in the extra time 1:2.

    "The surgery went well. This is just another obstacle that will make me stronger," Anderson Luís da Silva, known as Luisão wrote on Twitter.

