Benghazi car bombing kills at least 23 people, dozens more injured

BENGHAZI. KAZINFORM - According to local hospital officials, 23 people have been killed following a car bombing in the Libyan city of Benghazi, with dozens more wounded, Sputnik reports.

The suicide attack was targeting security forces, and occurred in the Guwarsha district, a residential area.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at this time.



The attack comes one day after the US announced it was carrying out airstrikes in the North African nation.



Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when civil war broke out in the country and long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. The country has been contested by two rival governments - the internationally-recognized Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress.



The Government of National Accord has failed so far to unite the country.



Source: Sputnik