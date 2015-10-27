Benin supported candidacy of Kazakhstan for non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for 2017-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia Yerlik Ali paid a working visit to Benin, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The Ambassador met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and African Integration of Benin Saliou Akadiri, Minister of Culture, Education and Tourism of Benin Paul Hounkpè, Minister of Energy of Benin Spéro Mensah and experts of Benin responsible for participation in international exhibitions EXPO.

Upon completion of the talks, the sides reached agreements on support of the candidacy of Kazakhstan for non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 by Benin, Universal Declaration of the UN on the world free of nuclear weapons. Besides, Benin expressed its early intention to participate in the EXPO-2017.

Benin also expressed its intention to take part in the work of the 7 th OIC Ministerial Conference on the issues of food security and development of agriculture.