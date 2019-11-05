Berdibek Saparbayev held video conference on maternal and infant mortality issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev held a video conference on reducing maternal and infant mortality issues on Monday, Nov. 4 in Ukimet Uyi, according to primeminister.kz.

Vice Minister of Healthcare Kamalzhan Nadyrov reported on the current situation and measures taken.

According to him, an analysis of the dynamics over the past three years shows the absence of a tendency to reduce maternal mortality in the country. The growth of indicators is noted in Almaty, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Over the past three years, there has also been a 4% increase in infant mortality. In the context of regions, the highest growth dynamics is noted in Atyrau, Mangystau and Aktobe regions.

In order to improve the quality of medical care for pregnant women and children, plans are being implemented to reduce maternal and infant mortality, the main areas of which are staffing, material and technical equipment, standardization of medical care, digitalization and information provision to the population.

«However, the revision indicates insufficient implementation of these activities by the regions. So, in the Almaty region, out of 34 declared resuscitation anesthetists, only 10 specialists were Involved, in Karaganda – 1 out of 29, in Akmola – 4 out of 30, in Mangystau – 1 out of 15. In Turkestan and East Kazakhstan, despite the demand, neonatologists were not involved at all and in Kostanay – only 2 out of 9,» Nadirov stated.

According to him, in a number of regions there is a low level of equipping of childhood organizations with medical equipment, in particular, in the Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions and the city of Almaty.

In addition, the meeting discussed the repayment of medical institutions' debt on medicines within the guaranteed volume of free medical care.

According to the acting Chairman of the Board of SK-Pharmacy LLP Berik Sharip, the total debt of the country's medical institutions to the Unified Distributor amounted to 19.5 billion tenge, of which 17 billion tenge under the current year’s contracts.

Deputy governors of Atyrau, Kostanay, Almaty, Karaganda, Turkistan regions, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent also reported to Berdibek Saparbayev via the video conference.

Berdibek Saparbayev gave a number of specific instructions.

The deputy prime minister noted the importance of timely response to complaints from citizens in the field of medical services, training of qualified personnel and continuous training of health workers, material and technical equipment, maintaining a register of pregnant women, reducing maternal and infant mortality.