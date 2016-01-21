Berdybek Saparbayev reports to President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Berdybek Saparbayev - governor of Aktobe region, Akorda informs.

B.Saparbayev informed the President on the results of socio-economic development of the region in 2015, and prospects for the coming period.

President stressed that through the territory of the region runs the international transport corridor "Western Europe - Western China", rail networks and gas pipelines.

In addition, the President noted that in connection with the early elections to the Majilis the region's administration should carry out wide explanatory work among the population.

"The global crisis has affected many countries of the world. That is why it is important to ensure the country's social stability, employment, financial support for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the implementation of Nurly Zhol program," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, governor of Aktobe region noted that due to the instructions of the Head of State the region is implementing government programs to improve living conditions of the citizens.

He informed that the unemployment rate in the region was 4.8%. Thus, a number of large enterprises of the region have signed memorandums on avoiding redundancies, timely payment of wages and the implementation of collective agreements. In addition, as part of the President's instructions, such major companies as "Kazchrome", "Russian Copper Company" and "Voskhod-Oriel" have raised salaries of their employees by 10-15% from 1 January.

He also stressed that in order to find additional reserves to replenish the budget revenues the region is carrying out activities for the development of public-private partnerships, attraction of funds from international financial institutions and investors. In particular, in the framework of PPP the region is working out the implementation of 29 projects.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave B.Saparbayev a number of specific instructions to ensure employment, raise living standards of the population. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the need for quality implementation of goals and objectives aimed at socio-economic development of the area.