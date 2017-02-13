  • kz
    Berdymukhamedov re-elected President of Turkmenistan

    12:11, 13 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The incumbent President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was re-elected for a third term with 97.69 percent of the vote, according to Central Commission for Elections and Referenda.

    The Commission reported 97.27 percent voter turnout at the elections.

    Eight candidates approved by the central election commission ran against Berdymukhamedov, all of them public servants, managers of state-owned companies or nominees of political parties.

     

    Central Asia Turkmenistan World News Elections
