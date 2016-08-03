Berik Abdrakhmanov: We are proud of representing Kazakhstan at Rio 2016

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM We are proud of representing Kazakhstan at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Berik Abdrakhmanov, member of the national boxing team, told in an interviewn with Kazinform.

“We will do our best to win at the Olympic ring. We are proud of representing Kazakhstan here,” he stressed.

Berik Abdrakhmanov is a world-class athlete fighting in up to 60 kg category. He holds the title of the world champion among the militaries (2010) and Asian champion (2013). Abdrakhmanov is a bronze medalist of Chemistry Cup 2014 international tournament and winner of the 4th International President’s Cup 2014 Tournament. He was included in the national team based on APB Rating.