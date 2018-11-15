  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Berik Balgabayev appointed as FIDE Presidential Adviser

    09:57, 15 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Presidential Board of the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (or the World Chess Federation) has made a decision to appoint Berik Balgabayev, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, as the Adviser to FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, the Kazakhstan Chess Federation informed on social media.

    Besides, Berik Balgabayev was also named as the Vice President of the Asian Chess Federation.

    Tags:
    Sport Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!