Berik Uali named as advisor to Kazakh Investment and Development Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A well-known journalist and social activist Berik Uali has been appointed advisor to the Minister for Investment and Development and Head of the PR Department of the ministry.

Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek broke the news via Facebook.



Minister Kassymbek noted that the ministry is developing its own information support department and wants to cement ties with the public with the help of this department.



"It is worth mentioning that Berik Uali used his extensive professional experience in journalism in the public service. Prior to the appointment, he was deputy head of the office of the South Kazakhstan akim (governor) and headed the press service. Mr. Uali also served as advisor to the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan party. We congratulate Berik Uali on the new appointment and are confident he will spearhead a lot of initiatives," the minister noted.



Former official spokesperson and press secretary of the minister Kaisar Zhumabaiuly stepped down voluntarily.