    Berlin, Paris, Rome applaud EU initiative to screen foreign investment

    10:24, 14 September 2017
    Photo: None
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM Berlin, Paris and Rome welcomed Wednesday an initiative put forward by the European Commission that would enable the European Union to have a final say on all foreign trade agreements in a bid to protect Europe's corporations from any undesired mergers and acquisitions, EFE reports.

    In a joint declaration, the governments of Germany, France, and Italy considered the proposition put forward in EC President Jean-Claude Junker' State of the Union 2017 speech an important for the better protection of EU companies.

    Tags:
    Economy EU Europe Foreign investments World News
