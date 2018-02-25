  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Berlinale 2018: Timur Bekmambetov's film wins Panorama Audience Award

    11:22, 25 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Screened within the framework of the Berlinale's Panorama, Timur Bekmambetov's Profile has received a Panorama Audience Award for best fiction film, TASS reports.

    The film is based on the factual account of Anna Erelle's experiences as an undercover journalist who investigates the recruitment of young European women by ISIS.

    Profile demonstrates the speed and boundlessness of the digital world which the director opts to show exclusively on a computer monitor.

    The main prizes of the Berlin Film Festival will be presented in the evening. 19 films claim the main awards.

     

    Tags:
    Compatriots Culture Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!