Berlinale 2018: Timur Bekmambetov's film wins Panorama Audience Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Screened within the framework of the Berlinale's Panorama, Timur Bekmambetov's Profile has received a Panorama Audience Award for best fiction film, TASS reports.

The film is based on the factual account of Anna Erelle's experiences as an undercover journalist who investigates the recruitment of young European women by ISIS.

Profile demonstrates the speed and boundlessness of the digital world which the director opts to show exclusively on a computer monitor.

The main prizes of the Berlin Film Festival will be presented in the evening. 19 films claim the main awards.