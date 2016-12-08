Bernd Hallir: Kazakhstan has big agricultural future

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty an international forum "AlmatyInvest2016" is being held. The participants are discussing the questions of raising investments to the megalopolis. Bernd Hallir, General Director of the European Trade Institute and head of the European Retail Academy gave an interview to Kazinform.

- Mister Hallir, what interest does the forum AlmatyInvest2016 present for you?

- This is a very important forum. And it is important that the forum is being held in Almaty because everybody is used to think that everything associated with investments can take place only in Astana. Having come to Almaty the participants of the forum became convinced that in Almaty there are places to invest to. After the forum I will keep in touch with the organizers online and for the next forums I will bring 20-30 participants from Germany.

- What industries are most attractive for investments?

- Logistics and food industry. It is of interest to invest in organic agriculture, organic food, apples, rice - anything that Kazakhstan can give as you have environmentally friendly products. I believe development of agricultural projects together with Kazakhstan has very big future. Your country can become a powerful agricultural cluster in the world.

- Is Kazakhstan's brand recognized in the world? How can we become more recognizable in the world?

- Kazakhstan is known, but not very widely. The world knows more about Astana and Baikonur. To become more recognized in the world it is necessary to establish connection with foreign universities, write articles about Kazakhstan in the foreign media, and develop your brand.