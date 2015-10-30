Bernstein confident Golovkin can beat both Canelo and Cotto

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Showtime analyst Al Bernstein believes that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will defeat WBC middleweight Champion Miguel Cotto on November 21 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Vesti.kz reports.

According to Bernstein, Canelo's youth, his edge in strength, precision with his punches will help him to win. Bernstein predicts that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will stop Cotto before the eight round. Regardless of who wins the Cotto vs. Canelo fight, Bernstein says Golovkin will beat either man. "I think Golovkin beats both of them but Canelo is now an attacker and I don't know if he has the power but he's going to walk into a lot of punches from Golovkin. Canelo, while I don't think he would beat Golovkin, I think he stands a better chance of getting something done from the outside and landing some punches, because his skill set is a little bit different than Cotto's. By a hair I might say Canelo could give him a little bit more trouble, and Canelo is by nature the bigger fighter," Bernstein told Boxingscene.com.