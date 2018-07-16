Best conditions to be created for tourists visiting ancient Otyrar site

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Making a working visit to Otyrar district, Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with architects, archaeologists, and historians at the site of ancient Otyrar, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional akimat (local government).

"There are several hills along the way to the ancient settlement of Otyrar. We need to explore each of them. Back in the old days, Otyrar was a large city, and the surrounding villages served it. For instance, coins and women's jewelry were being made in Altyntobe. In Zhaman, people were butchering cattle and selling meat was sent for sale. In Shakty, the locals were sharpening knives. That is, the agglomeration existed at that time. We are now allocating the regional treasury funds for the development of the ancient settlement. Best conditions for tourists should be created here. In the future, this area should become an open-air museum," Tuimebayev said.

Then, the working group visited the Otyrar State Archaeological Open-Air Museum.

In the times gone by, it would take one day to walk throughout Otyrar, i.e. its area was about 200 hectares. The traces of fires point to the fact that the city has repeatedly been attacked.

Within the framework of governmental programs "Cultural Heritage" and "Revival of Ancient Otyrar", between 2004 and 2007, the authorities arranged exploration, conservation and museumization of the local 14th-century Friday Mosque, 16th-century residential area, settlements of the 11th to 12th century, walls, central gates, the 14th-century bathhouses, and other monuments to name but a few.