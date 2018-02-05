Best eagle hunter named in Kazakhstan

URDZHAR. KAZINFORM The 12th Republican Eagle Hunting Championship was held in the Urdzhar district of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 39 hunters from 10 regions of the country took part in the competitions but only 4 made it to the finals.

Prior to the main events, the participants had to go through a preliminary stage where the judges evaluated the equipment and clothes of the hunters, as well as the birds' condition.

Berkutchi competed in hare and fox hunting, in which all the finalists showed equally good results. And an additional round had to be held in order to determine a winner, in which the hunters were to call the birds back from the air.

Nurgali Alikulov of South Kazakhstan region who showed the best results in the final contest was awarded a certificate for 250 thousand tenge.

The second place and a certificate for 150 thousand tenge went to the Urdzar Berkutchi Nugym Kaidar. And the third place a certificate for 100 thousand tenge were awarded to Yeltai Muftekeyev from Almaty.

Tattimbet Kapuly from East Kazakhstan region finished in fourth.

Following the competitions, akim of Urdzhar district Serik Zainuldin noted the organization of the Championship, stressing that events facilitate popularization of this sport.