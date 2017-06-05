Best EXPO-2017 volunteers to get educational grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 20 best volunteers of the upcoming International specialized exhibition will get educational grants.

"In order to encourage the EXPO volunteers we offered them free accommodation and meals during the EXPO-2017 as well as a chance to win 20 educational grants from Astana mayor to study at Kazakhstani tertiary institutions," head of the Youth Policy Department of Astana city Askhat Oralov said.



In his words, all volunteers went through rigorous training.



"1,500 volunteers attended special courses. They learned about the volunteer movement, Astana and EXPO-2017 history and sightseeing attractions, how to keep up dialogue with tourists and foreign guests and more," he added.



Up to 500 volunteers will work at the EXPO town and in Astana every day.