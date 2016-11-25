Best innovative companies in Astana to receive multimillion grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city administration will allot 30 million tenge grants to the best innovative companies of the Kazakh capital, Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev said on Friday.

Speaking at the 11th Innovative Congress mayor Issekeshev revealed that the Astana city administration will earmark grants worth 30 million tenge to the best innovative companies by yearend.



He also mentioned that there is the governmental program "Startup Kazakhstan" functioning in the country. The Astana city administration, in his words, also has its own program together with "Damu" Fund.



He announced that the international forum "Astana Smart City" organized jointly by the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Astana city administration will take place on November 30. "Our first projects [in innovative field] will be unveiled there," Issekeshev said in conclusion.