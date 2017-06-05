Best Kazakh boxers to compete at Kazakhstan President's Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan President's Boxing Cup is about to kick off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The roster of the Kazakh national male boxing team includes Abylaikhan Zhussupov, Saken Bibossinov, Bekdaulet Ibragimov, Askar Yerubek, Yerzhan Makashbayev, Kuan Kuatov, Yerik Alzhanov, Vassiliy Levit, Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Nurbolat Sermakhanov, Nurlan Saparbai and Nurzhan Bekzatov.



Female boxers are expected to compete at the international tournament as well.



Head coach of the national female boxing team Vadim Prisyazhnyuk said that the tournament will help Kazakhstani boxers get ready for the Asian Championships set to be held in Vietnam this November.



"This will be the first time the national female boxing team will take part in the tournament. They will fight in three weight categories. This is sort of a preparation for the upcoming Asian Championships in Vietnam. The Kazakh team is represented by the best boxers," Prisyazhnyuk stressed.



Supervisor of the tournament Valery Rachkov, in turn, pointed out that the tournament will help select future participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The final of the tournament will be held on June 10.