Best Kazakhstani journalists honored with presidential prizes, grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best Kazakhstani journalists have received their well-deserved prizes and grants of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform reports.

Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova who hosted the reception for the best journalists in the presidential residence extended her congratulations to reporters, TV and radio workers on their professional holiday.



Secretary Abdykalikova added that there is a wide range of mass media in Kazakhstan these days that are quite popular and have an extensive readership.



"Professionalism and creativeness of a journalist are one of the key components of making good media product. Effectiveness, unbiased and analytical approach to events have always been the priorities for journalists. At the same time one can't image modern life without Internet, television, newspaper, magazines and social media," Ms Abdykalikova stressed.



The Secretary of State also noted that the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 which is underway in Astana is a unique opportunity for local and foreign mass media to tell the world about the relevance of environmentally sustainable development and promote positive image of Kazakhstan abroad.



Secretary Abdykalikova added that the presidential prizes and awards were given only to those journalists who demonstrated their talent and diligence. The prize fund amounted to almost 10 million tenge.



















































