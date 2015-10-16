Best movies for last 25 years according to IMDb

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IMDb has ranked the top movies of the last 25 years.

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. It is an online database of information related to films, television programs, and video games, including cast, production crew, fictional characters, biographies, plot summaries, trivia and reviews.

The company was launched in 1990 by professional computer programmer Col Needham.

As of September 2015, IMDb had approximately 3.4 million titles (includes episodes) and 6.7 million personalities in its database, as well as 60 million registered users and is an Alexa Top 50 site.

Here is the full list:

2014 - Interstellar

2013 - The Wolf of Wall Street

2012 - Django Unchained

2011 - Untouchable

2010 - Inception

2009 - Inglourious Basterds

2008 - The Dark Knight

2007 - Into the Wild

2006 - The Departed

2005 - Batman Begins

2004 - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2003 - The Return of the King

2002 - The Two Towers

2001 - The Fellowship of the Ring

2000 - Memento

1999 - Fight Club

1998 - Saving Private Ryan

1997 - Life is Beautiful

1996 - Fargo

1995 - Seven

1994 - The Shawshank Redemption

1993 - Schindler's List

1992 - Reservoir Dogs

1991 - The Silence of the Lambs

1990 - Goodfellas

Source: AKI Press