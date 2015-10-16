Best movies for last 25 years according to IMDb
Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. It is an online database of information related to films, television programs, and video games, including cast, production crew, fictional characters, biographies, plot summaries, trivia and reviews.
The company was launched in 1990 by professional computer programmer Col Needham.
As of September 2015, IMDb had approximately 3.4 million titles (includes episodes) and 6.7 million personalities in its database, as well as 60 million registered users and is an Alexa Top 50 site.
Here is the full list:
2014 - Interstellar
2013 - The Wolf of Wall Street
2012 - Django Unchained
2011 - Untouchable
2010 - Inception
2009 - Inglourious Basterds
2008 - The Dark Knight
2007 - Into the Wild
2006 - The Departed
2005 - Batman Begins
2004 - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
2003 - The Return of the King
2002 - The Two Towers
2001 - The Fellowship of the Ring
2000 - Memento
1999 - Fight Club
1998 - Saving Private Ryan
1997 - Life is Beautiful
1996 - Fargo
1995 - Seven
1994 - The Shawshank Redemption
1993 - Schindler's List
1992 - Reservoir Dogs
1991 - The Silence of the Lambs
1990 - Goodfellas
Source: AKI Press