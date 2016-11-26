Best NIS students meet Secretary of State, learn how difficult President's job is

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with the best students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Almaty city as part of the celebration of the Day of the First President, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

16 Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS) were opened across Kazakhstan on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to serve as the foundation and experimental platform for introduction of innovations and the world's best practices into academic process.



Students wrote essays about the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev's role in the creation and development of Kazakhstan and promotion of the nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik Yel" on the threshold of the Day of the First President.



At the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence students were told how difficult the job of the President of Kazakhstan is. The Secretary of State emphasized that President Nazarbayev always thinks about children.







The Head of State once said: "Raising children is like investing in the future in a big way. We must strive to give our children the best education possible."

In turn, the best NIS students shared their impressions after visiting the Akorda presidential residence and capital city Astana.



In conclusion, Secretary Abdykalikova wished them success in their studies, set example to their peers and make their most daring dreams come true.















