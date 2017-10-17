Best NYC police officer Niyazov to fight on Jacobs vs Arias undercard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Niyazov, who was born in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, and now works in New York City, will fight on the portion of the Daniel Jacobs and Luis Arias fight card, according to Sports.kz.

The boxing event will take place on November 11 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (New York City, USA).

Niyazov's rival has not been announced yet. Recall that the native of Kazakhstan had his last professional fight in Astana on September 9, defeating Brazilian Eduardo Pereira dos Reis by judges' decision.