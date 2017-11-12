Best NYPD officer Dimash Niyazov secures 13th pro win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A native of Kazakhstan Dimash Niyazov (12-0-3, 5 KOs) has taken part in the Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) vs. Luis Arias (18-0, 9 KOs) boxing event in Uniondale (New York, USA), according to Sports.kz.

In the six-round lightweight bout, he fought against American Augustine Mauras (6-3-3, 3 KOs). The fight ended with Niyazov's win as the referee stopped the contest in the fifth round.

Thus, Dimash won for the 13th time in the professional ring (he has not been defeated yet). As to Mauras, it is his fourth loss.