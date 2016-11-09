Best opponent in Golovkin's career named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Badlefthook.com portal has analyzed all the fights of Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin and named the opponent who resisted him forcibly, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

According to Badlefthook.com, this is British fighter Martin Murray (33-4-1, 16 КО) who endured for 10 rounds vs. Golovkin but was beaten in the 11th.



"Murray is one of the best sportsmen Golovkin has ever met. He attempted to win champion's belt twice in middleweight division, but was defeated. Probably, transition to supermiddleweight was not a good idea of him. It is unlikely, that Martin will be an elite boxer: he still suffers from "Golovkin effect" such as Macklin, Rubio and Geale," Badlefthook.com reads.