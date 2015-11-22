Best player of Kazakhstan Cup 2015 named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from March 2011 sports.kz has launched a project called "Almaz" which aims at determining the best player of a football championship of Kazakhstan.

Thus, the best player of 2011 and 2012 was Ulugbek Bakayev, 2013 - Andrey Finonchenko, and last year's best player was Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

A 26-year-old forward of FC "Kairat" Gerard Gough was named the best player of Kazakhstan Cup 2015. The Ivorian forward was the top scorer of the championship with 22 goals in 28 games. Gerard also scored four times in the matches of the Europa League. In just half a season Gough made 34 goals in 40 matches of Kazakhstan championship. Gerard Gough has 181 points.

Baurzhan Islamkhan, midfielder of FC "Kairat", is on the second place. Baurzhan Islamkhan gained 84 points. The third place among the best football players of the country went to a 25-year-old Colombian midfielder of FC "Astana" Roger Cañas. Roger Cañas scored 78 points.

In addition sports.kz named the best foreign players of the Cup including 1. Gerard Gough (Côte d'Ivoire); 2. Roger Cañas (Colombia); 3. Isael da Silva Barbosa (Brazil).

The best goalkeepers of Kazakhstan Cup 2015 became 1. Stas Pokatilov; 2. David Loria; 3. Vladimir Plotnikov.