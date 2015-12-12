Best practices in energy sphere to be presented at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first sitting of International Selection Committee took place in Paris, where the leading experts in the sphere of energy and green technologies discussed the content of the pavilion "Zones of best practices", the press service of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company informed.

The pavilion will exhibit already implemented technologies and projects in different spheres of sustainable energy sources.

The next sitting is scheduled for May 2016 in Astana.

As earlier reported, the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will have the theme "Future Energy".