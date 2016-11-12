Best professional fighters of Kazakhstan to reveal the strongest ones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- MMA Federation of Kazakhstan has timed the III Cup of Kazakhstan's mixed fighting single combat to the 25th anniversary of RoK Independence. The event started with preliminary duels in the Kazhymukan sports complex in Kokshetau.

Today, on November 12, final meetings and fights with participation of professional athletes of MMA start. Following the results of the preliminary fights in the final there will meet Abilayhan Kadirzhan (Almaty) and Yelganov of Imammadi (Almaty) in the weight category of 61,2 kg; 65,8 kg - Yelnur Yermekov (Jambyl region) and Zhassulan Akimzhan (East Kazakhstan); 70,3 kg - Suleyman Dazayev (Aktobe) and Azamat Bakytov (Almaty); 77,1 kg - Baghlan Telebayev (Astana) and Makhir Aliyev (Astana); 84 kg - Sultan Kiyalov (North Kazakhstan) and Madi Dosmukhametov (Almaty region); 93 kg - Andrey Shpilev (Akmola) and Kudaybergen Toleubayev (Karaganda); over 93 kg - Bakhram Sultanov (Almaty) and Alexander Astapov (Kostanay).





In the weight categories the third place was taken by Kanat Tleubergenov (East Kazakhstan, 61,2 kg), Kirill Litvinenko (Karaganda, 65,8 kg), Darkhan Zhumabay (Akmola, 70,3 kg), Issatay Temirov (Atyrau, 77,1 kg), Zhanchar Osmonaliyev (South Kazakhstan, 84 kg), Azamat Muratbekuly (Karaganda, 93 kg), Yelaman Tishpayev (Karaganda, +93 kg). The final matches will be the culmination of the memorable evening. The professional fighters from all over Kazakhstan will measure strength on the ring. Today the country will know the new heroes whose names will sound from the victorious platform to the whole world. The first days of the Cup were rather strong on intensity of emotions. The ring of Kazhymukan sport center was 'set a fire of excitement' and in Rio mall it was not less "hot" during the weighing ceremony.

Four professional fighters representing four regions of the country are going to fight. The silver medal winner of the ju-jitsu championship among Asia, Master of Sports in combat sambo Sayat Zhakulin "Lion's Heart" (Kokshetau) and the winner of "Nomads' Fight", Master of Sports in combat sambo Meyrbek Makhanov "Makhach". The second couple is Dmitry Yermolaev (Karaganda region) and Yelzhas Kanagat "Tayson" (Almaty). Dmitry Yermolav is the first champion of Kazakhstan MMA of 2013 and silver medal winner of the World Cup in 2013. The participant from Almaty Yelzhas Kanagat, 23 years old, is the champion of Kazakhstan in ju-jitsu, and holder zhekpe-zhek World Cup.