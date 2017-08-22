Best social projects in Astana named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Social projects that will participate in 'The best social projects implemented in Kazakhstan' project were chosen in Astana, according to the city's official website.

The selection round at the city stage was held by the Office of Employment, Labor and Social Protection of the city of Astana today.

In total, 8 applications were submitted of which the commission selected 2 to participate in the Republican exhibition. Namely, the wheelchair maintenance and repair service "Inva-STO", implemented by the public association of disabled people "Independent Life" and also "Samgau" project, implemented with the social support of students of the Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agrarian Technical University.