Best social protection workers awarded in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation has hosted today an official event dedicated to the Day of Social Protection Workers of Kazakhstan, annually celebrated on the last Sunday of October.

Congratulating the colleagues on professional day, Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova noted that thanks to the selfless work of social protection system`s workers thousands of people have been receiving care and treatment.

“You help people every day to cope with difficult circumstances. You take the troubles and problems of citizens as your personal ones. Thanks to your kindness, responsiveness, sensitivity and patience, veterans, the disables, large families and all those facing difficult situation overcome difficulties and gain self-confidence. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I congratulate you on your professional holiday – the Day of the Worker of the Social Protection System. You have chosen one of the most humane and complex professions. Your work requires a high competence, dedication to chosen work, patience and mercy. We sincerely thank you for your selfless work, for compassion and empathy, for attention to socially vulnerable layers of the population,” Tamara Duissenova said.

The winners of republican contest was awarded in five categories: “Best Pension System Worker” - Rizvangul Darayeva, head of No.1 Pension and Social Security Department, Committee on Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Ministry of Health and Social Development in Almaty; “Best Social Insurance Worker” – Marina Pushkareva, head of Saryarka District Office of the Department of Interdepartmental Settlement Center of Social Payments, Astana branch of Government for Citizens; “Best Manager-Organizer of Social Sphere” – Maral Shlykova, director of Jambyl Regional Center of Rehabilitation and Adaptation of disabled children, Department of Coordinating the Employment and Social programs of the Jambyl region`s akimat; “Best Social Worker” – Veronika Protopopova, teacher-therapist of Kushum children`s psycho-neurological medical-social institution; “Best Worker of Employment Sphere” – Altai Mukhanov, expert of highest category of the Kyzylorda Center for Employment.

In addition, there were awarded the winners of “Best Medical-Social Institution” and “Best Social Non-governmental organization”, which are Ust-Kamenogorsk Children`s Center of Special Social Services and Omir Rehabilitation Creative Center of Pavlodar region, Kazinform refers to government.kz.