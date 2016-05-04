Best students to attend lectures of Nobel Laureates within AEF-2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of Astana Economic Forum 2016 the best students of Kazakhstan will visit the lectures of Nobel Laureates.

According to organizers of the forum, in the framework of Astana Economic Forum 2016 it is planned to carry out a series of activities within Spring Astana Economic School for the best students of higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan.

It is informed that the forum invited first students of Kazakhstan studying economics and finance. The students will be able to listen to lectures of Nobel laureates, attend workshops and seminar-trainings.

NOTE: The Astana Economic Forum is an annual event held in Astana, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which brings together representatives from the world's economic community, current and former heads of states, Nobel Prize laureates, outstanding figures from the scientific world, and businessmen.

The Forum is best known as a platform for international dialogue that enables constructive discussion of economic development issues concerning both Central Asia and the entire world in relation to changes witnessed in the global economy.