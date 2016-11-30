Best taxpayers awarded in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Department for State Revenues has announced the best taxpayers of the city and best participants of foreign economic activity based on 2015 outcomes, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony was held at the office of the National Library of Kazakhstan with participation of Atameken National Entrepreneurship Chamber, business communities and mass media.

Representative of the State Revenues Department for Almaty city Orynkul Kaziyeva welcomed the attendees and thanked the winners for fruitful partnership and fair fulfillment of their duties.





“We hope that similar activities will promote improvement of partnership relations between supervising structures and taxpayers, improving transparency and trust in their relations,” she noted.

The goal of the Best Taxpayer contest was to emphasize the achievements of the companies successfully working in various sectors of economy, popularization of fair, transparent and competent business and attraction of public’s attention to the activity of the enterprises directly influencing the economic growth of the city.

The winners were selected based on several criteria: rise in tax revenues, tax burden, positive payment history, absence of violations of tax legislation.

It should be noted that these activities are aimed at fulfillment of the 44th step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of Five Institutional Reforms – improvement of the mechanisms of collecting indirect taxes.





Three companies of Almaty were announced the winners of the contest in the following nominations:



LLP Takeda Kazakhstan – Best Participant of Foreign Economic Activity; LLP Khazrat-Ali-Akbar – Best Taxpayer among small businesses; LLP Kazlegprom Almaty – Best Taxpayer among medium businesses.

The contest was initiated by the State Revenues Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.