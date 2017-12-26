Best young scientists named in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The winners of the NURINTECH youth contest of innovative projects were awarded in Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Winners in each of the five categories received 1 million tenge for the first place, 500 thousand for the second, and 250 thousand tenge for the third place.

The title of the Best Young Scientist went to Yerbol Shabanov for his development in the field of rational use of domestic high-ash coals, and Gaukhar Smagulova, who came up with a solar thermal collector with an absorbing coating made of rice husk and Bauyrzhan Rakhadilov who developed an innovative technology for hardening cutting tools were awarded the second and third places respectively.

In the Technostart category, the first place went to Kanat Beknazarov and Akim Yergeshev and their project of obtaining polyester resins from plastic bottles. A device for resource-saving current protection on the reed switches made by Bauyrzhan Mashrapov, Alexander Barukin and Abdulla Kaltayev was awarded the second place, and an uninterruptible power supply system by a 17-years-old Aziza Talapova - the third.

A technology of obtaining the details of pumps by Dastan Buytkenov was awarded the first place in the Best Innovation Projects category. The second place in the category went to the street light system based on the fifth-generation LED and solar batteries by Sanat Seitov. Baktiyar Bakytkeldiuly's single platform for e-books which includes their text, audio, Braille, as well as translated versions.

The winners in the Perspective category were students Ainur Adaybayeva with her robot that can plant tree seeds in desert areas, Atygai Alimov, Alikhan Isekeshev and Aigerim Togatay and their teacher Anuar Myrzammetov who presented a robot-helper for sick and elderly people, and Diana Zhalgas with her patch-biosensor for monitoring bodily functions.

The most Significant Social Innovations are the Oqyp kör project (a device that translates text to Braille) by Lyubov Dudchenko and Selimzhan Chalishkan, a mobile application that aggregates the forthcoming sports competitions and olympiads by Ivan Krepak, and mobile printing terminal by Aidar Darmesh.

The founder of the company for the production of bionic hand prostheses, Maulen Bekturganov received a special prize and 250 thousand tenge.