Betting shops' cashboxes, betting terminals to be transferred to gambling zones

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s plenary session the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has approved in second reading the draft Law «On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Gaming», Kazinform reports.

The deputies made an amendment providing the placement of cash desks of betting shops and betting terminals in the territories of the existing two gambling zones - in the Almaty region on the coast of the Kapshagai reservoir and in the Burabay district of Akmola region.

In addition, according to an amendment made by Majilis deputies, close relatives may limit legal capacity of persons abusing gambling and betting through legal action.