Betting shops not sure in Kairat&#39;s victory over Aberdeen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty's Kairat FC will play today in a return match vs Scottish Aberdeen in the third round of the Europa League qualifying, Sports.kz informs.

However, bookmakers are not sure in Kazakh team's victory: they believe Kairat will be defeated by Aberdeen.

Below are the bookmakers' betting odds for Kairat vs Aberdeen match in the third qualifying round of the Europa League:

Olimp Bookmakers Aberdeen-Kairat Host to win - 2.1 Draw - 3.29 Guest to win - 3.43

Golpas Bookmakers Aberdeen-Kairat Host to win - 2.1 Draw - 3.15 Guest to win - 3.45

Marathon Bookmakers Aberdeen-Kairat Host to win - 2.14 Draw - 3.42 Guest to win - 3.68